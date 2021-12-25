Chelsea Quiz: Can you name these incredibly obscure Blues stars from the 2000s?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Backed by wealthy owner Roman Abramovich, Chelsea love to splash the cash in the transfer market and it has helped them deliver silverware over the years.

The current champions of Europe have seen some stellar names arrive at Stamford Bridge with the likes of Didier Drogba, Claude Makelele and Eden Hazard all signing for the Blues and playing pivotal roles in adding to the trophy haul.

Even the big names don't always live up to expectations though. Chelsea have brought in a fair few players that failed to produce their best form for the club despite costing a lot of money.

Fernando Torres was one of those. Arriving at Stamford Bridge off the back of a terrific spell with Liverpool, the Spaniard didn't quite hit the heights that he'd previously managed at Anfield.

In 110 Premier League appearances for the Blues Torres only managed 20 goals and eventually moved on to AC Milan.

But there have also been lesser-known quantities who arrived at Stamford Bridge and didn't figure too much in the first-team.

So can you name these 15 obscure former Chelsea players, all of whom represented the club during the 2000s?

Have a go at the quiz below and see how many players you can guess correctly!

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Chelsea footballer from the 2000s? Sam Parkin Neil Barrett Mikael Forssell Robert Wolleaston

