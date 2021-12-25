Liverpool Quiz: Remember when these 15 Reds icons finally left Anfield?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everyone has their favourite player from the club that they support and hopes each time they pull on the shirt that they put in a brilliant performance.

Liverpool and their adoring fans have been fortunate and blessed down the years to have seen some of the world's greatest players don the red jersey and perform in front of the Anfield faithful.

Whether you grew up in the era where Kenny Dalglish was dazzling you with his goals and assists or you saw Steven Gerrard routinely score long-range screamers, you will have witnessed some unbelievable talent on the pitch.

Whilst their iconic status will live on forever, all players come to that time in their careers when they need to move on or hang up their boots for good.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has put together a quiz in honour of such players. Can you remember which year saw these 15 club icons leave Anfield?

Why not have a crack at it and be sure to let us know how you get on by posting your score on social media!

1 of 15 Which year did Jamie Carragher leave Liverpool? 2011 2013 2015 2017

