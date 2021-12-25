Southampton quiz: Name these 15 forgotten Saints stars from the 2000s

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Following their promotion back to the Premier League in 2012, Southampton quickly established a reputation for themselves as shrewd operators in the transfer market, while the quality of their academy products has always spoken for itself.

Indeed, just as the likes of Gareth Bale, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Theo Walcott and Luke Shaw all emerged from Saints' academy ranks before moving onto the elite end of European football, acquisitions like Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk have enjoyed similar success after their stints at St. Mary's.

But the noughties was a rather different time for Southampton, having spent the second half of it in the Championship before plummeting down to League One.

Along the way, plenty of academy products failed to make the grade while certain signings simply didn't deliver, leaving players from both categories to fade into relative obscurity.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has complied a quiz dedicated to 15 completely obscure Southampton players from the 2000s. Can you name them all?

1 of 15 Who is this obscure Southampton player from the 2000s? Luis Boa Morte Yoann Folly Agustin Delgado Paul Moody

News Now - Sport News