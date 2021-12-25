Rangers transfer news: Gers linked with 6 foot 2 star Ross Wilson has signed before

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

The influence of sporting director Ross Wilson could be a key reason for Rangers setting their sights on signing Anderlecht defender Wesley Hoedt, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst, who was appointed as the Gers' new boss last month, will get the opportunity to bolster his squad when the transfer window reopens in January.

What's the latest news involving Hoedt?

It has been reported that Rangers sent scouts to watch last month's Belgian Pro League clash between Anderlecht and Charleroi, with Hoedt potentially among the early targets on van Bronckhorst's radar.

According to Belgian media outlet Le Soir, Rangers were not the only club who decided to send scouts to the fixture.

The report suggests representatives from Everton, Manchester United, Southampton, Borussia Dortmund, Lille, Inter, Saint-Etienne, Ajax, Schalke, Hellas Verona, Dusseldorf, Zulte Waregem, Villarreal, Rennes, Hamburg, Gent, Bayer Leverkusen, Alaves, AZ Alkmaar, Atalanta, Monaco and Genoa were also present, so there is potential that the Gers could face competition for Hoedt's services.

Hoedt only joined Anderlecht from Premier League side Southampton during the summer but the 6 ft 2 ace is known well by Rangers sporting director Wilson.

Wilson was working behind the scenes at St Mary's, as the club's director of football, when the 27-year-old made the £15million switch to Saints.

Hoedt, who has won six international caps for the Netherlands, has yet to miss a single minute of Anderlecht's season.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Hoedt?

O'Rourke believes the link between Hoedt and Wilson, who took over as the Glasgow club's sporting director in October 2019, means it is understandable for Rangers to be lining up a move.

The journalist feels Scotsman Wilson could play a key role in welcoming the central defender to Ibrox.

O'Rourke told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, this one all adds up.

"Ross Wilson, the director of football at Rangers, signed him when he was in a similar role at Southampton."

Why are Rangers targeting Hoedt?

According to the Daily Record, via Ibrox News, central defender Connor Goldson has set his sights on securing a move to the Premier League and could follow former Rangers chief Steven Gerrard to Aston Villa in a £2million switch.

The 29-year-old has an uncertain future with the Glasgow giants due to him entering the final six months of his contract at the turn of the year.

Should Goldson move onto pastures new, van Bronckhorst would be left with just three centre-halves on the club's books.

