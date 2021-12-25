Brighton Quiz: Name these 15 forgotten Seagulls stars from the 2000s

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Brighton and Hove Albion supporters will have seen many obscure players at their club throughout the years.

Ever since the Seagulls were founded 120 years ago, Brighton fans have seen many players come and go.

A turnover in personnel was particularly evident in the noughties, as the south coast side spent the decade battling it out in the lower divisions.

Coming into the year 2000, the Seagulls were stuck in the fourth tier before back-to-back promotions gained them entry into second division - which only shows just how far they've come to be where they are today.

This meant that a host of players were brought in as well as sold, but not all of them were successful in making an impact at the club.

Therefore, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at 15 of the most obscure Brighton and Hove Albion players from the 2000s - how many can you name correctly?

Give our quiz a crack below...

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure former Brighton player from the 2000s? Markus Suttner Izzy Brown Colin Hawkins Billy Paynter

