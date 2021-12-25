Norwich City Quiz: Can you name these 15 forgotten Canaries stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Norwich City have had a whole host of obscure players throughout their history, but who falls into that category from the noughties?

Norwich are well-known as a side that often float in and out of England's top two tiers, but that wasn't quite the case during the 2000s.

In the noughties, the Canaries only spent one season in the Premier League - finishing 19th in the table during the 2004/05 campaign to get relegated down to the second tier once more.

Football in the lower leagues often results in a high turnovers of players as those who are too good move on and fresh blood is brought in.

Clearly, not every signing paid off though, or Norwich wouldn't have spent most of the decade looking up at Premier League football.

Therefore, GIVEMESPORT has composed a quiz to test your knowledge on these types of players - can you name these 15 obscure Norwich stars from the 2000s?

Have a go below...

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure former Norwich City player from the 2000s? Robert Eagle Fernando Derveld Marc Edworthy Victor Segura

