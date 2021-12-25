Arsenal Quiz: Can you name these 15 obscure former Gunners from the 2000s?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Founding members of the Premier League Arsenal have had their fair share of superstars over the years.

Such recruitment has seen them lift three top-flight titles, including the legendry 'Invincibles' run during the 2003/04 campaign as they went the whole season undefeated.

Whilst the Gunners have had some world-class talents amongst their ranks, with the likes of Thierry Henry, Marc Overmars and Dennis Bergkamp all pulling on the Arsenal shirt, there have also been some names from the opposite end of the spectrum.

Remember Igor Stepanovs, Rami Shaaban and Denilson, Arsenal fans? Hardly household names in football, they struggled to hold down places in the Arsenal team and didn't last long under the watchful eye of manager Arsene Wenger.

While no club can get recruitment right all the time, Arsenal have bought well more often than not.

But those players who didn't quite live up to expectations or simply didn't feature an awful lot for the Gunners have allowed us to create a very interesting quiz - can you name these 15 obscure Arsenal players from the 2000s?

Go head-to-head with your friends and family to see who can get the best score!

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Arsenal footballer from the 2000s? Justin Hoyte Jeremie Aliadiere Junichi Inamoto Armand Traore

