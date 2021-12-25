Aston Villa transfer news: Gerrard could land 'most effective player in Scottish football'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa could sign the ‘most effective player in his country’ after being linked with a move for Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo ahead of the January transfer window, according to Glasgow Times senior Rangers journalist Chris Jack.

The 25-year-old, who according to Football Scotland would cost £10m-plus, has reportedly attracted the attention of a host of Premier League clubs in recent weeks, with Southampton and Crystal Palace also listed as potential suitors.

Would Aribo be a good signing?

After joining the Glasgow giants on a free transfer following his departure from Charlton Athletic back in 2019, Aribo has established himself as one of the Scottish Premiership’s most exciting attacking talents.

In his time at the club, the Nigeria international has made over 120 appearances for the Gers, providing just over 40 goal contributions and playing a pivotal part in their league title triumph last term.

Aribo’s eye-catching displays in Scottish football and during European competition have seen him linked with a move back down south, and Villa could have the upper hand in the negotiations.

The versatile forward was brought to Ibrox by former manager Steven Gerrard, and the 41-year-old tactician is believed to be keen on a reunion at Villa Park.

With Marvelous Nakamba out injured for the rest of the campaign, the Midlands outfit could be in the market for engine room reinforcements this winter, and Aribo could be an ideal candidate.

He’s showcased his truly top-class potential on numerous occasions during his time at Rangers, and Clark believes he’s one of the star players in the SPFL.

What has Jack said about Aribo?

In his two-and-a-half-years with the Gers, Aribo has been a crucial cog in a side that has toppled an all-conquering Celtic side, cultivating an enviable reputation for himself.

Jack told GiveMeSport: “If you can get Joe Aribo in the mood and get him in the groove, he’s arguably the most effective player in the country, on his day.”

Could Villa sign Aribo?

Whether Villa follow up their apparent interest in the six-foot dynamo next month remains to be seen, but it’s certainly a deal that seems achievable.

Aribo’s current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2023, so January could be the last opportunity Rangers have to receive a high price for their prized asset.

The reigning Scottish champions have also been open about their business model relying on them selling their top talents for healthy profits, meaning Villa could secure some much-needed reinforcements imminently.

