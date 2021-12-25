Leeds United Quiz: 15 completely forgotten Whites players from the 2000s

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United have been home to many incredible players over the years, but their relegation from the top flight in the 2000s introduced a wave of questionable signings.

The Leeds we see in the Premier League nowadays is a much improved side in comparison to some of their squads back in the noughties.

After 14 consecutive seasons in the top flight, Leeds were relegated in 2004 in the wake of the club's financial crisis.

This saw a huge turnover in players as a lot of their better talents had to leave the club and were replaced by cheaper signings in a bid to return straight to the top flight.

However this didn't happen and the subsequent period saw a flurry of poor transfer signings and obscure players arrive at Elland Road only to leave shortly after.

So why not test your Leeds knowledge with GIVEMESPORT's latest quiz - Can you name all 15 of these incredibly obscure Leeds players from the 2000s?

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure Leeds player from the 2000s? Derek Lilley Danny Granville Liam Dickinson Raul Bravo

