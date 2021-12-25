Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici told to sign 18-goal star for Antonio Conte

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has urged Tottenham Hotspur to snap up Dusan Vlahovic if he has been the player identified as an ideal signing by manager Antonio Conte.

The club have been linked with a swoop to sign the Fiorentina striker in recent months, although he would come at a huge cost, as he is currently rated at €100m (£85m) by his club and has been in electric form, scoring 18 goals in 20 games in all competitions.

What's the latest with Spurs?

Tottenham have recently appointed Conte as their new manager, bringing him in as the replacement to Nuno Espirito Santo on November 2nd.

Since then, Tottenham have been in impressive form, drawing with Everton and Liverpool in the Premier League and beating Leeds United, Brentford, and Norwich City.

However, Harry Kane is their only senior striker, hence the links with Vlahovic, and Conte is said to have identified the Fiorentina man as the ideal signing to help ease the burden on the England captain.

Kane did score against Liverpool in the pulsating 2-2 draw on Sunday but he has struggled for goals this term, with that strike being only his second in the league this season.

Vlahovic, by comparison, is on a run of scoring 11 goals in his last eight games, and will surely be seen as the kind of player who could slot straight into Conte's XI.

And Bridge believes that the club need to do exactly what the Italian wants and get the Serbia international signed up.

Enter Giveaway!

What did Bridge say?

He told GiveMeSport: “If Antonio Conte wants him then Spurs should go and get him. That would be my message.”

Liverpool lose ground in CONTROVERSY! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How good is Vlahovic?

He's been genuinely unbelievable this season and is one of the most exciting strikers in Europe.

But it should be mentioned here that he is only a finisher, not a creator.

Fbref statistics show that Vlahovic really doesn't get involved outside of the penalty area, with a poor pass completion, of 68.4%, and a rate of just 0.10 assists per game.

But that might well suit Conte's playing style.

1 of 15 Which club did David Ginola start his professional career at? Toulon Marseille LOSC Lille Lyon

He famously told Kane to get into the box during Euro 2020, as he worked as a pundit, and Vlahovic does just that.

And as shown by his remarkable form this season, he's clearly absolutely lethal when presented with a chance in front of goal.

If Spurs can afford to bring him in, they should do so at the earliest possible opportunity.

News Now - Sport News