Wolves Quiz: Do you remember how much was spent on these past and present Molineux stars?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As the transfer window approaches, every football fan up and down the country builds themselves with anticipation over what business their club will do and how much will be spent on new players.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have recruited well over recent years, which has seen them return to the Premier League and achieve two back-to-back seventh-placed finishes, as well as a 13th-placed finished last season.

Wolves smashed their transfer record to bring Fabio Silva to Molineux from Porto in 2020 and whilst they've not always spent a fortune on players, some pretty big names have played for the club.

Paul Ince and Denis Irwin are two high-profile figures that have pulled on the Wolves jersey, while they currently have Portuguese European Championship winner Joao Moutinho amongst their ranks.

With the transfer window just around the corner, GIVEMSPORT have created a quiz in honour of prior transfer dealings - how much did Wolves spend on these 15 past and present stars?

Why not have a crack at it below and see how much you really know about the Midlands club!

1 of 15 How much did Wolves sign Fabio Silva for? £30.5m £35.6m £40.5m £45.5m

News Now - Sport News