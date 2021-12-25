Aston Villa quiz: Can you name these 15 incredibly obscure Villans from the 2000s?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa have enjoyed some solid transfer windows in recent years, bringing in players that have helped them rise from the Championship to the middle order of the Premier League.

Last summer saw them receive a British transfer fee record of £100m for Jack Grealish, with then-manager Dean Smith using the money to make quality additions such as Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia, Danny Ings and Ashley Young.

Throw in some other key signings over the years ranging from Ollie Watkins to James Milner, and Villa have seen some truly elite talents grace Villa Park.

But with every high, there are also lows and like every club, Villa have employed some players who frankly failed to make the grade.

From striker Bosko Balaban, who didn't find the back of the net in his spell at Villa Park, to Peter Enckleman, whose mistake against rivals Birmingham City is still remembered to this day, Villa have endured their fair share of flops.

And that has allowed us to enrich your Christmas day with a pretty fun and unique quiz - can you name these 15 incredibly obscure former Aston Villa players from the 2000s?

Why not challenge your family and friends around the dinner table and see who's really a Villan through-and-through!

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Aston Villa footballer from the 2000s? Didier Agathe Michael Standing Neil Cutler Stuart Taylor

