Man City Quiz: Can you name these forgotten Man City stars from the 2000s?

Manchester City have enjoyed their fair share of successful transfers in recent years, but it hasn't always been that way.

After promotion back into the Premier League in 2002, Man City have only continued to improve while fighting their way up to become regular top flight champions.

Stars like Sergio Aguero, Vincent Kompany and David Silva were introduced into the club to make a massive impact, and they did exactly that as City won a succession of titles.

However it wasn't until after 2010 that the Sky Blues started to break into the top four and begin to compete with England's elite clubs again.

Beforehand, several players were signed by City that struggled to make their mark at the club.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has created a quiz to see how many obscure Manchester City players from the 2000s you know.

Have a crack and see how many you can name...

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure Manchester City player from the 2000s? Javan Vidal Laurent Charvet Vladimir Weiss Matt Mills

