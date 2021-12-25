West Ham Quiz: Name which year these 15 icons finally left the Hammers

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United have had some iconic players play for the club over the years, with the likes of Paulo Di Canio, Tony Cottee and Rio Ferdinand all wearing the claret and blue of the Hammers.

From the decades at Upton Park to the new era at the London Stadium, the squads that managers have assembled whilst in charge of West Ham have seen some real quality in them.

The Irons have won major honours during their history, lifting the FA Cup on three occasions and the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 1999, with Trevor Sinclair, Frank Lampard and Paulo Wanchope all getting on the scoresheet to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and see West Ham crowned winners.

As a football fan, you always want to see the best players stay with your club throughout their careers, but sometimes, all good things must come to an end.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has produced a rather interesting quiz - can you name which year these 15 club icons left West Ham?

Have a crack at the quiz below...

1 of 15 Which year did Paolo Di Canio leave West Ham? 2000 2003 2006 2009

