Celtic Quiz: Can you name these 15 incredibly obscure Bhoys from the 2000s?

Celtic are one of world football's giants and have dominated the Scottish game during the past decade, winning nine top flight titles in a row.

In addition to the foundations of a good squad already being in place through the likes of club captain Scott Brown, the Hoops also made key additions such as Moussa Dembele, Odsonne Edouard, Robbie Keane and Kris Commons to maintain their authority over the rest of Scottish football.

But like all clubs, down the years Celtic have brought in names who failed to produce their best form or found themselves edged out of the team by more exciting talent, before being subsequently moved on to pastures new.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have created a rather interesting quiz - can you name these 15 obscure former Celtic players from the 2000s?

Why not go up against your friends and family to see who can name the most players for some Christmas bragging rites?

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Celtic footballer from the 2000s? Jim Goodwin John Convery Simon Lynch Stewart Kerr

