Everton Quiz: Name all 15 of these obscure former Toffees stars

Everton may have pulled off one of the best value-for-money deals of the summer with a £1.8m swoop for five-goal winger Demarai Gray, but there are plenty of skeletons in the Toffees' proverbial transfer closet.

Before his recent successes with West Ham United, David Moyes became a much-loved figure at Everton. After over 11 years with the Toffees, he then took the role to take over from Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United.

At Goodison Park, Moyes qualified for the Champions League and regularly finished comfortably in the top half. But despite all of his success with the Merseyside club, some questionable transfer decisions were still made.

Whilst the arrivals of Tim Cahill, Leighton Baines, Mikel Arteta, Joleon Lescott and many more all brought a positive impact, we've taken a look at those signings and academy products who weren't so successful.

Try out our quiz below and see how many obscure Toffees who played for the club between 2000 and 2010 that you can name!

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure Everton 2000s player? Rat Atteveld Ian Durrant Phillipe Senderos David Unsworth

