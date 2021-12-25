Rangers Quiz: Name all 15 of these completely forgettable Gers players from the 2000s

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Rangers lead the way in the Scottish game as they have 55 league titles to their name, with some of the top names in football having played for the Gers down the years.

Memorable players such as Paul Gascoigne, Ally McCoist and Brian Laudrup have all pulled on the Rangers jersey alongside plenty of other star names, which has led to the club being so successful.

But there have also been those players who have joined the Ibrox outfit and not lived up to expectations or struggled for game time whilst in Glasgow.

One example would be Nuno Capucho, who struggled whilst with Rangers and after just one season, he moved to Spain and signed for Celta Vigo.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has created a rather interesting quiz for you to have a go at - can you name these 15 obscure Rangers players from the 2000s?

Why not challenge your friends and family and see who has the best knowledge of the Ibrox club!

1 of 15 Do you know this obscure Rangers footballer from the 2000s? Jordan McMillan Jesper Christiansen Graeme Smith Steve Kinniburgh

