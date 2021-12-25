Chelsea quiz: How much do you really know about Stamford Bridge?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Chelsea's Stamford Bridge has been home to plenty of eventful and enjoyable experiences for supporters, but how much do you know about the stadium?

Chelsea's home ground has allowed fans to witness spectacular moments at the Bridge with the Blues becoming a real footballing powerhouse over the last few decades, both domestically and in Europe.

From emphatic UEFA Champions League matches to title-deciding Premier league fixtures, Stamford Bridge has hosted some excellent games and housed some true legends of the game, including John Terry, Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba.

But having said that, how much do you really know about the history of Stamford Bridge? Can you answer all of these 10 quiz questions about the Blues' home ground correctly?

Why not have a crack at the quiz below and test your knowledge against family and friends? Or better yet, post your score on social media and show the world that you're a true Stamford Bridge boffin!

1 of 10 What year was Stamford Bridge first built? 1876 1886 1896 1906

