Leeds United Quiz: Where did these 15 former Elland Road stars begin their careers?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Leeds United have been blessed with a wealth of talent no matter the division they have played in.

From their early days in the Premier League when they had the likes of Rio Ferdinand, Harry Kewell and Ian Harte to their spell in League One where Jermaine Beckford and Luciano Becchio scored goals for fun, Leeds have always boasted a top talent or two.

Whether through players that are promoted from within or have been signed from other clubs, Leeds are competitive more often than not and showed that last season when they finished ninth in the Premier League during their first campaign back in the top-flight.

With the January transfer window on the horizon, it remains to be seen if Leeds will do any business to boost their survival chances. But here at GIVEMESPORT, we have created a rather interesting quiz - can you name which clubs these 15 former Leeds United players started their professional careers at?

Why not have a crack at it below...

1 of 15 Which club did Danny Mills start his professional career at? Ipswich Town Norwich City Bristol City Bristol Rovers

News Now - Sport News