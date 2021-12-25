Norwich City Quiz: How well do you really know Carrow Road?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Carrow Road has been the home of Norwich City Football Club for over 85 years and has seen plenty of historic moments in that time.

Whether it be the Canaries winning promotion to the Premier League or dramatic European encounters with Bayern Munich, Carrow Road has seen it all.

Plenty of iconic names have taken to the pitch over the years, including the likes of Martin Peters, Kevin Keelan, Wes Hoolahan, Martin O'Neill and Darren Huckerby.

But how much do you really know about Carrow Road? Are you a Canaries connoisseur or a Norwich novice?

Well, GIVEMESPORT has devised the perfect quiz for you to find out. We ask 10 questions about Norwich's home ground, and you see if you can provide the right answers to them!

Why not have a crack at the quiz below and compare your score with family and friends? Or better yet, post your results on social media for ultimate bragging rites over other Canaries fans.

1 of 10 What year did Carrow Road open? 1925 1935 1945 1955

News Now - Sport News