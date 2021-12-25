Wolves Quiz: Where did these former Molineux stars begin their footballing careers?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

When a new player signs for your club, you always want them to produce their best form.

But it's always interesting to look back on their previous employers and particularly where it all began for them.

Laying the right foundations at a player's first and sometimes only club can help propel careers.

We've all seen players that have shone only for bigger clubs to come in for them, and we have all seen players sign for our sides that don't quite hit the grade before being moved onto pastures new.

Wolves have employed players who started their careers all over the world, and they've also boasted talents whose footballing journeys started just a few miles away from Molineux.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT has put together a quiz to test your knowledge. Do you know where these 15 former Wolves players started their professional careers?

Why not challenge your friends and family to see whose footy knowledge reins supreme!

1 of 15 Which club did Paul Ince start his professional career at? West Ham United Arsenal Watford Brentford

