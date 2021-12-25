Newcastle transfer news: 'Real statement of intent' amid big Magpies development

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Newcastle United would be showing they mean business if they succeed in prising Dan Ashworth away from Brighton & Hove Albion, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies have been seeking a new director of football since the Saudi Arabia-based Public Investment Fund led a consortium which completed a £305million takeover of the club two months ago.

What's the latest news involving Ashworth?

It looks as though Newcastle have moved a step closer towards filling the key behind-the-scenes role after it emerged Brighton had granted permission for the Tynesiders to hold talks with their technical director, Ashworth, earlier this week.

However, it is not a forgone conclusion that Ashworth will be unveiled at St James' Park as, according to The Athletic, his current employers desperately want the 50-year-old to opt to remain on the south coast.

That may prove to be difficult though, as the report suggests Ashworth would be in line for a major pay rise if he quits Brighton for Newcastle and would also be handed the resources necessary for a major rebuild.

Being offered a lucrative contract would come as no surprise as Newcastle became the world's richest football club following the change in ownership, with the Public Investment Fund estimated to be worth an eye-watering £320billion.

What has Keith Downie said about Ashworth?

Downie believes Ashworth would be the ideal candidate to take over as Newcastle's director of football.

It has been revealed that the Magpies' owners have hired recruitment firm Nolan Partners as they look to end their search.

Downie feels Ashworth's track record elsewhere demonstrates that Newcastle would be heading in the right direction if the appointment is made.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "He's done terrifically well with the FA and then at Brighton as well.

"He is highly regarded within the game and I think that would be a real statement of intent if they could bring him in."

Why is Ashworth so highly regarded?

While Ashworth previously worked behind-the-scenes at current Football League sides Peterborough United, Cambridge United and West Bromwich Albion, it was during his time as the Football Association's director of elite development where he truly made his name.

Ashworth played a key role in the progression of England's international teams as the Three Lions won the Under-20 and Under-17 World Cups as well as the Under-19 European Championships during his time in the job.

He moved onto pastures new after being appointed as Brighton's first ever technical director in 2018.

