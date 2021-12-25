Tottenham latest news: £57.8m duo 'must adapt or won't be part of Spurs' future'

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Sergio Reguilon and Emerson Royal need to adapt in order to have a long-term future under head coach Antonio Conte, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

Reguilon, Royal and their team-mates have been made to contend with a managerial change in recent weeks, with Conte being appointed as Nuno Espirito Santo's successor last month.

What's the latest news involving Reguilon and Royal?

Conte's arrival has resulted in a change of formation, with the Italian regularly opting to deploy three central defenders and two wing-backs to provide width.

Reguilon and Royal have made the wing-back positions their own, with the former only missing the Europa Conference League humiliation at the hands of NS Mura.

Royal, who joined Spurs in a £25.8million switch from La Liga giants Barcelona with the summer deadline nearing, was ruled out of the Premier League clash with Norwich City earlier this month and was an unused substitute at NS Mura as well.

However, the six-cap Brazil international has failed to deliver in the final third of the pitch since his switch to north London and is still awaiting a first goal or assist in Spurs' colours.

Reguilon, who was snapped up for a fee which could rise to £32million during Jose Mourinho's reign last year, has been more productive going forward.

The 25-year-old has racked up a trio of assists and broke his goalscoring duck for the season when he netted the winner against Leeds United last month.

What has Michael Bridge said about the duo?

Bridge believes Reguilon and Royal have to show more going forward if they are to remain regular members of Conte's starting line-up.

The Sky Sports reporter suggests the form of Chelsea's Reece James, who has scored five goals and registered an additional seven assists, should be used as inspiration for the pair.

When asked about Reguilon and Royal's form, Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "We've seen Reece James recently scoring two goals for Chelsea up at Newcastle and he's always got an assist in him as well.

"You should expect it of these guys, especially if three at the back is the way Conte's going to play.

"He's not going to go 4-4-2, so they are going to either adapt or not be part of this future at Tottenham."

Is Conte looking to replace either of them?

According to The Athletic, Conte is looking to bolster his squad by acquiring a right wing-back and striker during the January transfer window.

That would seem to suggest the Italian may be looking for an upgrade on the 22-year-old Royal.

One of those understood to be on Spurs' radar is Kieran Trippier, who only left north London for Atletico Madrid two-and-a-half years ago.

