Everton Quiz: 10 tough questions on Goodison Park only real Toffees fans can answer

Goodison Park, the home of Everton Football Club for more than 100 years and a place that has not only played host to football but also to baseball.

It was in 1924 that Goodison Park was transformed into a baseball arena for a one-off exhibition match between two huge teams (we won't give them away as they are part of the quiz).

A traditional football arena, Goodison was the host venue for the 1894 FA Cup Final and just over 50 years later it saw in excess of 78,000 people attend a match against bitter rivals Liverpool, which is the record attendance at the stadium.

The Toffees' current home has seen plenty of star players grace its hallowed turf, including the likes of Dixie Dean, Neville Southall and Leighton Baines, while who can forget the moment a young 16-year-old named Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene to score an unbelievable goal against Arsenal.

That Rooney goal is a historic moment at Goodison Park but how much more do you know about Everton's home ground? Put your knowledge to the test with GIVEMESPORT'S quiz posing 10 questions about Goodison Park.

1 of 10 What is the capacity of Goodison Park? 35,221 37,221 39,221 41,221

