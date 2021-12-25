Aston Villa transfer news: Steven Gerrard 'a massive fan' of £12.6m English attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has revealed Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is a “massive fan” of Rangers forward Ryan Kent amid reports he could join his former employer at the Premier League outfit.

The highly-rated 25-year-old has been linked with a move to Villa Park in recent weeks after Gerrard swapped life at the Scottish champions for a shot at success in the Midlands.

Kent was one of the English tactician’s first signings following his arrival at Ibrox back in the summer of 2018.

After arriving on an initial 12-month loan deal, the pacey winger impressed enough for the Gers to spend big-money in order to secure his services on a permanent basis at the end of the campaign.

Since then, the former Liverpool academy graduate has gone from strength to strength during his time north of the border.

He bagged 13 goals and produced an eye-watering 15 assists in 52 appearances last term, playing a pivotal part as the Glasgow giants claimed their first top-flight title in 10 years.

A hamstring injury has hampered Kent’s season this time around, but the former England Under-20 international’s talent is clear for all to see.

The creative talent's eye-catching displays have seen Gerrard openly admit his admiration for him in the past, and O’Rourke believes it was a mutually beneficial partnership.

What has O’Rourke said about Kent?

Kent may have fired Gerrard to his first piece of major silverware as a manager, but the transfer expert claims the 41-year-old also got the best out of his star man.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “Steven Gerrard is a massive fan of him, he’s spoken very highly of him during his time at Rangers.

“And Gerrard did get the best out of Ryan Kent, it's fair to say, while he was up in charge of Rangers as well.”

Do Aston Villa need another attacker?

With Villa currently boasting the likes of Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia, Bertrand Traore and Anwar El Ghazi as options out wide, another attacker may not be at the top of Gerrard’s wish-list this winter.

However, the four aforementioned players have only three Premier League goals and five assists between them throughout 2021/22, highlighting why the £12.6m-rated Kent is thought to be on the club’s radar.

Whether Villa’s director of football Johan Lange makes a formal offer for the Rangers ace remains to be seen, but it’s surely a move that would have Gerrard’s blessing.

