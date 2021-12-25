Everton transfer news: Toffees identify 'key position they want to fill' in January

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Everton have identified central defence as the ‘key position’ they want to strengthen in the fast-approaching January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Toffees have been struggling for form of late, winning just one of their last 11 Premier League games, and reinforcements are being targeted next month.

What is the centre-back situation at Everton?

With Rafa Benitez’s charges currently unable to stop their dramatic slide down the top-flight table, several new faces are expected to arrive over the winter window.

Ukraine international Vitaliy Mykolenko is already being lined up as Lucas Digne’s replacement at left-back, but it’s in the heart of defence where Everton’s issues really lie.

The Merseyside’s have conceded a quite ridiculous total of 22 goals in 11 games during their recent run of poor form, highlighting the need for some fresh faces along the backline - Benitez currently finds himself in an unusual position having been widely-known as a defensively-minded coach during his managerial career.

Star centre-back Yerry Mina has been injured for most of the campaign, and his enforced absence looks to have had a devastating effect upon his Everton teammates.

In fact, the Blues have only lost one of the six league fixtures the Colombia international has started, losing seven of the nine he hasn’t, highlighting his integral nature to Benitez’s side.

However, Mina has been strongly linked with an imminent Goodison Park exit, and as a result, O’Rourke has revealed another central defender is at the top of Everton’s wish-list.

What has O’Rourke said about Everton?

The transfer expert has claimed that Everton and fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United have outlined the middle of the backline at the priority are for improvement in order to turn their fortunes around.

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “I know Everton and Newcastle are both in the market for centre-halves in January. That's the key position that they want to fill in the January transfer window.”

Who could Everton sign?

One player who Benitez could turn to as he attempted to stop the rot is Brentford’s club captain Pontus Jansson.

The 6 foot 4 colossus has entered the final six months of his current contract in west London, and with no new deal on the horizon, he’s been attracting the attention of several interested parties.

According to The Guardian, Leicester City and Newcastle are also keen on the Sweden international following a string of impressive performances this season.

Jansson has started every Premier League game for Brentford throughout 2021/22, averaging 1.4 interceptions and 4.8 clearances, while winning 2.8 aerial duels, illustrating why Benitez is among his admirers.

