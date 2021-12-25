Tottenham Quiz: Where did these 15 former Spurs stars begin their careers?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Tottenham Hotspur have been luxury to one-club players over the years, with icons like Ledley King having only ever played for the north London side.

Whilst all football fans love to see players start and end their careers at their favoured team, we also know clubs can't always produce eleven academy graduates to do exactly that.

Instead, they have to look to bring players in from other sides and bolster the level of talent on offer.

This is often an exciting time for both the club and its supporters, amid hope that the newest recruit is going to produce their best form and take the team to a new level.

All players have to start their professional careers somewhere and with this in mind, we are putting Tottenham fans to the test via GIVEMESPORT's latest quiz.

Can you name which clubs these 15 former Tottenham Hotspur players started their professional careers at?

Why not have a go and test yourself against friends and family!

1 of 15 Which club did David Ginola start his professional career at? Toulon Marseille LOSC Lille Lyon

