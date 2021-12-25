Transfer news: Newcastle, Leeds, West Ham 'all interested' in 20 y/o Ireland international

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

West Ham United, Leeds United and Newcastle United are set for a ‘real battle’ as they attempt to secure the services of Derby County midfielder Jason Knight in the January transfer window, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke.

The Premier League trio are reported to be amongst the 20-year-old’s admirers, with Brighton, Everton, Wolves, Burnley and Leicester also listed as potential suitors.

What is the current situation with Knight?

Due to Derby’s current financial turmoil, several top-flight sides are hoping to secure themselves a bargain deal this winter.

A recent report by Football League World revealed that the Rams’ administrators are hoping to have completed the sale of the club by late January, though they’ve refused to rule out selling some of the most talented stars in Wayne Rooney’s first-team squad in the meantime.

Consequently, that raises the prospect of Knight, who has previously been likened to Roy Keane, departing Pride Park next month as the Republic of Ireland international is one of the Midland outfit’s most promising prospects.

Despite making his senior debut as recently as 2019, the 5 foot 6 dynamo has gone to score 11 goals and provide three assists in 95 appearances for his boyhood club, firmly establishing himself in the starting XI.

ENTER GIVEAWAY

But Rooney could be forced to part ways with the versatile star, allowing one of English football’s elite sides to complete an extremely astute acquisition.

O’Rourke believes it’s set to be a fiercely contested tussle for Knight’s signature over the coming weeks due to the youngster’s high potential.

What has O’Rourke said about Knight?

The transfer expert confirmed that the £5.4m-rated Irishman is not short of admirers as Derby look to raise some much-needed cash.

Leeds are FRAUDULENT! Hear why on The Football Terrace...

O’Rourke told GiveMeSport: “Jason Knight also, a good midfielder, Republic of Ireland international as well. Lots of clubs looking at him.

“There's the likes of Brighton, Newcastle, Leeds all interested in him, as well as West Ham. So, I think it could be a real battle on for his signature in January.”

Would Knight be a good signing?

With Mark Noble retiring at the end of the current campaign, Kalvin Phillips out injured for two months and Newcastle in desperate need of reinforcements in their relegation battle, it’s easy to understand why the trio are considering a move for Knight.

1 of 20 Who is Arsenal's top earner on £250,000-a-week? Nicolas Pepe Granit Xhaka Thomas Partey Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Despite his diminutive size, the technically gifted talent has won 1.5 aerial duels per league game this term, while also pulling off 0.9 tackles and 0.7 key passes, as per WhoScored.

These figures show his effectiveness at either end of the pitch, and West Ham, Leeds and the Magpies could seal one of the biggest bargains in the modern era in the upcoming window should they complete a move.

News Now - Sport News