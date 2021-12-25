Crystal Palace Quiz: Can you get 10 out of 10 on our Selhurst Park quiz?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park is home to one of the best fan bases in the Premier League, and there is much more to love about this stadium.

The South London ground has been a home to Crystal Palace fans for many decades, allowing supporters to watch their team grow and blossom into the exciting Premier League outfit that they are today.

Despite being a fairly smaller stadium in comparison to other top flight clubs, opposing teams seem to dread the idea of having to travel away to Selhurst Park for a match.

It's just not an easy place to play football, with so many hardcore fans penned into really tight and narrow stands.

There is always a roaring atmosphere created by the supporters, helping the Eagles make it known to the UK's top clubs that they will be up for a tough challenge.

But how much do you know about Crystal Palace's home ground? Test yourself with this quiz below to decipher how much of an Eagles fan you truly are.

1 of 10 What year was Selhurst Park built? 1920 1922 1924 1926

