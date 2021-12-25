Wolves Quiz: Name these 15 forgotten Molineux stars from the 2000s

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have endured a turbulent club history but have climbed through the leagues to become a team today that challenges with the best in England.

Wolves' quick incline towards England's top flight has been great to watch for supporters of their club over the past few years.

But before they became the side that they are today, Wolves had to go through their fair share of struggles.

A club that was very successful back in the 1950s and 1960s found themselves in trouble and falling down the leagues throughout the 1980s.

During the noughties however, supporters got to see their side twice reach the Premier League, albeit finishing rock bottom of the top flight in 2003/04.

Nonetheless, there have been many players that were far from influential in helping Wolves reach English football's promised land.

This is why we have made a quiz asking you to name these 15 obscure Wolves players from the 2000s. Can you get them all correct? Have a go below...

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure Wolves player from the 2000s? Fred Ramscar Sami Al-Jaber Serge Romano Gabor Gyepes

