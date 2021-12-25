Tottenham transfer news: 'Surprising' Antonio Conte decision over 6'4 Mourinho signing

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge is shocked that Joe Rodon does not feature in Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte's plans and could be sold.

The central defender has been offered just 54 minutes of action since Conte was appointed as Spurs' boss last month.

What's the latest news involving Rodon?

Premier League rivals are looking to pounce on the uncertainty over Rodon's future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and, according to The Telegraph, Newcastle United are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year.

The report suggests Leeds United are also interested in sealing a deal which would see Rodon head to Elland Road.

It would appear as though Rodon will need to move onto pastures new in order to see his amount of game-time increase as Conte has revealed he sees the Welshman merely as a back-up option to Eric Dier.

That is probably the last team-mate Rodon wanted to be behind in the pecking order as Conte clearly rates Dier highly after claiming the 27-year-old has the potential to go on and become one of the best centre-backs in world football.

Rodon, who joined Spurs from Championship outfit Swansea City in a switch worth an initial £11million last year, still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract.

What has Michael Bridge said about Rodon?

Bridge believes Rodon is unfortunate not to have been given more opportunities to show Conte what he is capable of.

Conte has regularly selected a three-man defence since taking charge of Spurs and Bridge reckons the system would suit Rodon.

The Sky Sports reporter told GIVEMESPORT: "Conte deserves to have the ultimate say on the squad.

"But it is quite surprising because I thought Joe Rodon was comfortable, maybe, along either side of the back three."

How has Rodon performed so far this season?

Rodon has been limited to just six appearances since the campaign got underway in August, meaning he has featured less than every other senior centre-back currently at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He is still awaiting his first Premier League start of the season as well, with his only outing in the competition coming during the 3-0 hammering at the hands of Crystal Palace.

Rodon has not played a single minute since the embarrassing Europa Conference League defeat to NS Mura.

But the 6 ft 4 centre-half, who signed during Jose Mourinho's reign, has still taken his tally of Wales caps up to 22 despite a lack of action at club level.

