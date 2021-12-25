Everton quiz: Where did these 15 former Toffees stars begin their careers?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

As the January transfer window creeps upon us, clubs will be drawing up or will have already drawn up a list of potential targets they wish to add to their squads for the second half of the campaign.

Everton have made some terrific signings over the years, with some of their acquisitions costing very little and going on to become club icons.

A prime example of this is Seamus Coleman. The Republic of Ireland international cost the Toffees £60,000 to sign from Sligo Rovers in 2006 and has gone on to make over 360 appearances for the Goodison Park outfit.

There have been other players who have made a significant number of appearances for Everton but have since left the club or hung up their boots and retired from the beautiful game.

GIVEMESPORT have looked back at those former Toffees and produced a quiz asking Everton fans to name which clubs these 15 former Everton players started their professional careers at.

Why not go head-to-head with your friends and family and see who takes the bragging rites by getting the most correct answers!

1 of 15 Which club did John Heitinga start his professional career at? PSV Eindhoven FC Twente Feyenoord Ajax

