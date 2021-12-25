Celtic Quiz: 10 questions on the Hoops' home ground Celtic Park

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Nicknamed 'Paradise', Celtic Park is the home of Celtic and the largest club stadium in all of Scotland.

Renowned for its incredible atmosphere, Celtic Park can house just over 60,000 supporters on a matchday and has played host to major events, such as the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony in 2014.

The home of Celtic has seen footballing greats such as Henrik Larsson, Billy McNeil and Jimmy McGrory plus many more pull on the green and white Hoops shirt.

Memorable nights under the lights include Champions League victories against Manchester United in 2006 and Barcelona in 2012, as well as big domestic victories such as the 5-0 win against St Mirren in 2020 which saw Celtic seal nine league titles in a row.

There is still so much more to know about Celtic Park, which has given GIVEMESPORT the opportunity to create a rather interesting quiz dedicated to Celtic's home ground.

So how much do you really know about Paradise? Why don't you find out by having a crack at the quiz below...

1 of 10 What year did Celtic Park open? 1882 1892 1902 1912

