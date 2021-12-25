Liverpool Quiz: Can you name these obscure Liverpool players from the 2000s?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Plenty of Liverpool players throughout the years have tasted glory wearing the red shirt, but there are also many that haven't.

As one of the most successful clubs in the world, Liverpool fans have witnessed a flurry of talent grace the pitch at Anfield.

The Liverpool side we see now under Jurgen Klopp has endured much success over the past few years - similar to how the club used to be under the likes of Bill Shankly and Bob Paisley.

From Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish to Steven Gerrard and Kevin Keegan, the Reds have had many wonderful players represent their club.

But who are those that haven't had as much luck during their time with Liverpool? From the year 2000 to the end of 2009, there were certainly a few that struggled to make an impact.

This quiz looks at 15 of the most obscure Liverpool players from the 2000s to test your footballing knowledge.

Can you name them all? Have a crack below...

1 of 15 Can you name this obscure Liverpool player from the 2000s? Neil Mellor Diego Cavalieri Jon Otsemobor Abel Xavier

