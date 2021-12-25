Man United transfer news: 'Definitely possible' Red Devils could sign £113m attacker

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes could play a key role in getting the best out of Joao Felix if the attacker joins Manchester United, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke.

Ralf Rangnick was placed in interim charge of the Red Devils last month and the January transfer window will represent the German's only opportunity to add reinforcements to the squad.

What's the latest news involving Felix?

According to Spanish media outlet AS, via Sport Witness, Manchester United are one of four Premier League clubs to have made enquiries over Atletico Madrid ace Felix's availability.

Liverpool, Arsenal and Newcastle United - following a £305million takeover which has made them the richest club in world football - are also named as suitors of the 22-year-old.

Felix burst onto the scene as a teenager and La Liga giants Atletico forked out £113million to prise him away from Portuguese side Benfica two-and-a-half years ago.

His contract in the Spanish capital is not due to expire until the summer of 2026 and Atletico inserted a release clause worth close to £300million into the deal.

Although the Portuguese has been linked with an exit from his current employers, Atletico president Enrique Cerezo told Cadena Ser - via the Mirror - that Felix is not itching for a move and is 'non-transferable'.

What has Pete O'Rourke said about Felix?

O'Rourke reckons Ronaldo and Fernandes would play a key role in helping Felix to adjust to his new surroundings if a move to Old Trafford is concluded.

Felix has won 20 Portugal caps and scored three goals at international level, so he has featured alongside Ronaldo and Fernandes before.

O'Rourke believes Felix could seal a switch to the Red Devils during next month's transfer window.

He told GIVEMESPORT: "It's something that I would definitely see as being possible.

"They've got the Portuguese connection with Fernandes and Ronaldo, so that might help Felix settle in if he were to make the move to England."

Why are Manchester United targeting Felix?

They may already have Ronaldo on their books, following his return to the club in August, but signing Felix would result in Manchester United also boasting a player once dubbed the 'next Cristiano' by Spanish media outlet AS.

The Athletic, meanwhile, suggest Felix is similar to World Cup and Champions League winner Kaka, while also labelling him as a superstar.

Felix has enjoyed great success during the early stages of his career, including clinching the La Liga title with Atletico last season and the Nations League at international level.

While he has only made seven starts in all competitions this season, he has still been able to amass two goals and as many assists.

