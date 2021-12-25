Man United Quiz: How well do you really know Old Trafford?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Old Trafford is the biggest club stadium in England and the home of Manchester United.

The Theatre of Dreams, as it is also referred to, has played host to plenty of epic football matches down the years involving the Red Devils and has seen many of football's biggest stars play for the home side or the opposition.

Wayne Rooney had a glorious debut in the UEFA Champions League in front of a packed out Old Trafford whereas Cristiano Ronaldo dazzled fans with his unbelievable trickery and has since returned 'home'.

In the opposition camp, players such as Lionel Messi, Brazilian Ronaldo and Paolo Maldini have graced the Theatre of Dreams.

Old Trafford also played host to the FA Cup Final in 1915, as well as the UEFA Champions League final in 2003 as Italian giants AC Milan and Juventus went head-to-head.

In honour of the historic stadium, GIVEMESPORT has put together a simple but effective quiz - 10 questions about Old Trafford: How well do you know Man United's home ground?

Have a go below...

1 of 10 In which year did Old Trafford open? 1900 1910 1920 1930

