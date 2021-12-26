Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Daniel Sturridge has taken to social media to explain his side of the story after being ordered to pay $30,000 (£22,400) to a man who says he found his lost dog.

The 32-year-old, who currently plies his trade in Australia with Perth Glory, offered a reward to find his Pomeranian named Lucci after the dog was stolen from a Los Angeles house in July 2019.

In a video posted on social media at the time, a distressed Sturridge told his followers: "Listen, whoever knows who broke into my crib, I'll pay you anything. I'm dead serious. I wanna know who took my s***. I wanna know what's [happened].

"I wanna know why they've [taken] my dog. I wanna know why they've [taken] bags from upstairs.

"How can you break into a house in LA and take someone's dog? Are you crazy? You've come into a house to take a dog?

“Yo, someone please find my dog. I'll pay anything, I'm dead serious. I want my dog back, man."

A rapper known as Killa Fame - real name Foster Washington - claims he reunited Sturridge with his pet, Lucci, but was not paid.

Sturridge ordered to pay $30,000 for lost dog

A Los Angeles court has now ruled in favour of the musician. Judge Curtis Kin has ordered that the former England international must pay Mr Washington $30,000 in damages and costs of $85.

"Hopefully he pays up and doesn't try to appeal it," the rapper is quoted as saying by BBC News.

"I'm excited about it, I've been fighting this case for over a year, I can't believe it's over. When we found the dog I thought my life was going to be better."

Sturridge gives his version of events on social media

However, Sturridge claims that a reward *was* paid to a young boy who found his dog.

“Just to let you know the truth on xmas!” Sturridge tweeted. “I met a young boy who found my dog and paid him a reward which he was delighted with as was I to get my dog back because he was stolen. I took photos with him and we have videos and audio of everything that happened when Lucci was returned.”

He added: “On Christmas Day to have to relive the events of a robbery is shameful. Other people are trying to benefit for their own personal gain. Thank you to the young boy once again. This was 2 1/2 years ago and a crazy 24hrs. I’m very grateful lucci is back with our family. Love to all.”

