Man United transfer news: 'Exchange deal' involving Anthony Martial & £113m star

Journalist Pete O'Rourke believes that Manchester United could strike a deal with Atletico Madrid to swap Anthony Martial for Joao Felix.

United have been linked with a potential swoop for the Portugal international, while the France international has also been touted as a potential target for the Liga club.

What's the latest with Martial?

He has been struggling for minutes at Old Trafford.

The attacker has made just two Premier League starts this term, against Southampton and Everton.

He has struggled with injury, too, with knee and fitness issues hampering his chances of playing regularly under either Ole Gunnar Solskjaer or Ralf Rangnick.

He did score in the game against the Toffees but it now appears that he could leave the club in January as he continues to be linked with Atletico.

Indeed, United have also been linked with a swoop to sign Felix, given that he has struggled for minutes under Diego Simeone this season.

The 22-year-old has only made three starts for Atletico this season and O'Rourke thinks that there could be a swap deal to be struck between the two sides, seeing Felix end up in Manchester and Martial move to Madrid.

However, he does worry that there may end up being parallels to the deal that saw Alexis Sanchez and Henrikh Mkhitaryan swap clubs, as the former joined United and the latter went to Arsenal.

What's he said?

He told GiveMeSport: “Maybe that’s where the links with Joao Felix have come from. Atletico Madrid have been mentioned as a potential side to bring in Martial so maybe Joao Felix, who’s been a bit unsettled at Atletico, could be moving as part of that deal.

"It might be a swap deal. United have done these exchange deals before that haven’t really worked out. We remember Sanchez and Mkhitaryan from a few years ago.”

Can United afford to lose Martial?

In basic terms, yes.

Martial has struggled for goals in recent seasons and has scored just five times since the start of last season.

That is in stark contrast to his 2019/20 campaign, when he hit 17 top-flight goals, and it's abundantly clear that he has lost his mojo.

Allowing him to move on would potentially allow him a fresh start and bringing Felix in would also refresh the attack at Old Trafford.

He has immense talent, as evidenced by the fact that Atletico paid £113m to sign him from Benfica after Antoine Griezmann departed for Barcelona.

But he has struggled for goals, too, and has scored just 20 times in Spain.

Both players need a fresh start and new surroundings; this swap deal could work out perfectly if it can be struck.

