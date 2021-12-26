Aston Villa transfer news: Fresh verdict emerges on Gerrard potentially signing England ace

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Journalist Luke Hatfield doesn’t believe Aston Villa will make a move for Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier in the January transfer window as he doesn’t fit ‘the kind of mould’ the club are targeting.

The 31-year-old has been linked with a move to several Premier League clubs in recent weeks as he searches for a return to his homeland.

What is the latest situation with Trippier?

According to 90min, nine English top-flight teams have enquired over the right-back’s availability ahead of the winter window, with Villa joining the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United in the pursuit.

Trippier was the subject of a lengthy transfer saga last summer as the Red Devils attempted to prise him away from the Spanish capital, but Atleti refused to compromise on his £34 million release clause.

Now though, six months on, the 35-cap Three Lions ace appears to be edging ever closer to the Wanda Metropolitano exit door.

However, Hatfield is far from convinced that Trippier will be pulling on the claret and sky blue shirt of Villa any time soon, with the ageing star set to enter the twilight period of his career.

Since returning to the Premier League two-and-a-half years ago, the Midlands outfit have made a concerted effort to lower the average age of their first-team squad.

Ashley Young and Tom Heaton have been the only acquisitions over 30 since 2019/20, resulting in Villa having the youngest side in the Premier League last term, and Hatfield can’t see that policy changing for Trippier.

What has Hatfield said about Trippier?

With Villa prioritising the purchases of young, exciting talents over more experienced heads, the former Express & Star reporter can’t envisage Trippier arriving at Villa Park this winter.

Hatfield told GiveMeSport: “Maybe, I personally don't see it happening. Just because, you look at his age, he's not the youngest in the world, nor is he the oldest, but I don't think he really fits the kind of mould the Villa want to go for.”

Do Villa need Trippier?

Villa enjoyed a successful transfer window last summer. Despite losing talisman Jack Grealish, they received a British record £100 million fee for the creative talent before wisely reinvesting the proceeds.

Emi Buendia, Leon Bailey and Danny Ings significantly bolstered their forward line, but back-up right-back Ahmed Elmohamady was never replaced.

That’s left Matty Cash as the only recognised right-sided full-back in Steven Gerrard’s first-team squad, but whether the ex-Rangers boss decides to make a move for Trippier remains to be seen.

