Newcastle transfer news: Fresh claim emerges on Wijnaldum returning to St James' Park

Newcastle United would be ‘silly’ not to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, should he become available in the upcoming January transfer window, according to journalist Liam Kennedy.

The highly-regarded 31-year-old only joined the French giants over the summer after they beat Barcelona to his signature following the expiration of his contract at Liverpool.

What’s Wijnaldum’s current situation?

Despite only arriving at the Parc des Princes as recently as July, Wijnaldum is believed to be searching for a way out of Paris already after finding opportunities limited under Mauricio Pochettino.

In his six months at the club, the Netherlands international has started just eight Ligue 1 fixtures ahead of this week's clash with FC Lorient, with the likes of Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gana Gueye often being selected ahead of him.

As a result, several reports have claimed the £22.5m-rated maestro is edging towards the exit door, and a move back to the Premier League appears the most likely destination.

According to 90min, Newcastle are interested in re-signing their former star, whose representatives are working on finding him a potential loan move next month.

It’s believed the Magpies are one of few clubs who could afford Wijnaldum’s astronomic £300,000-per-week wages following their Saudi-backed takeover, although the likes of Everton, Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham, Leicester and Aston Villa are also listed as potential suitors.

With the St James’ Park outfit currently locked in a relegation scrap, Kennedy believes the club’s hierarchy would be foolish not to attempt to lure Wijnaldum back to the North East.

What has Kennedy said about Wijnaldum?

The Newcastle World editor claims that Eddie Howe’s charges need experienced ‘leaders’ within their ranks as they aim to maintain their Premier League status, and the PSG midfielder would be a valuable asset.

He told GiveMeSport: “Newcastle United, they could do with leaders all over the park. And if Wijnaldum was somebody that became available, they'd be silly not to be involved in that conversation.”

Do Newcastle need Wijnaldum?

Wijnaldum scored 11 goals and provided a further five assists in 40 appearances during his previous spell with Newcastle during 2015/16.

Since then, he’s cemented his status as one of European football’s elite engine room operators, claiming the Champions League crown and Premier League title during a five-year spell at Liverpool.

With Newcastle several points adrift of safety, Howe could certainly use the services of a proven winner with experience of English football, meaning Wijnaldum would surely be an extremely astute purchase - if he was willing to return to Tyneside.

