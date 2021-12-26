Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Thierry Henry will always be regarded as one of the greatest forwards of his generation and deservedly so.

Arguably the best player in Premier League history, Henry was almost unplayable during his peak years at Arsenal.

The Frenchman, who won the World Cup and European Championships at international level, was unfortunate to miss out on the Ballon d’Or award during the early 2000s.

He finished runner-up to Juventus midfielder Pavel Nedved in 2003; however, very few players on the planet - if any - were touching Henry at the time for pure talent and numbers.

Henry left Arsenal in 2007 after eight years with the north London outfit and moved to Barcelona, where he won two La Liga titles and the Champions League.

He then spent four years at New York Red Bulls before hanging up his gifted boots in 2012.

Henry briefly worked as a pundit for Sky Sports after retiring before agreeing to become Belgium’s assistant manager in 2016.

He then had an ill-fated three-month spell as AS Monaco’s head coach before taking the reins at Montreal Impact in November 2019.

Henry stepped down as Montreal Impact’s manager in February 2021 due to personal issues but agreed to join Belgium’s coaching staff again weeks before Euro 2020 got underway.

Thierry Henry stuns Lukaku and De Bruyne in training

During the tournament, a video of Henry stunning Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne with his brilliance in training went viral on social media.

The video showed Henry curling home a beautiful 25-yard free-kick into the top corner with his weaker left foot.

After running over to celebrate with his coach, Lukaku said: “Come man, record top scorers don’t need this! Come on, man! Go in, go in!”

Henry and Lukaku left the training pitch, followed by De Bruyne, who said: “That’s the issue. We’ve been training for half an hour, we scored a few, he just goes with his left and killed us! And we have a game tomorrow!”

Lukaku then added: “This guy retired for 10 years, he killed my whole country, man. He killed my whole country.”

Video: Henry stuns Lukaku and De Bruyne in training

Watch the brilliant clip here:

Henry might be 44 years old but he hasn’t lost his ability to put the ball in the back of the net.

Class truly is permanent.

