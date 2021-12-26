Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Crystal Palace travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are having very mixed seasons as Antonio Conte’s Spurs are battling for the top four while Patrick Vieira’s Palace are battling for a mid table spot, but could easily find themselves embroiled in a relegation battle.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.

With the two sides having a lot of attacking talent, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.

Here is all you need to know about Spurs vs Palace:

Date & Time

Palace and Spurs will play on Sunday 26th December 2021 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Boxing Day match will start at 3:00pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be happy to hear that Spurs vs Palace will be televised live on BT Sport.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the big match, you can do so via the BT Sport app or Virgin streaming service.

You need to have an account or a monthly pass to access the live stream, so make sure you have everything you need prior to kick-off. The monthly pass costs £25.

Team News

It has been revealed that Palace have multiple players who have tested positive for Covid but these players has not been revealed. Meanwhile, they have James McArthur still unavailable due to injury.

Spurs have pretty much a fit squad. Cristian Romero, Bryan Gil and Ryan Sessegnon are the only absentees.

Spurs predicted XI: Lloris; Sanchez, Dier, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Moura, Kane, Son

Palace predicted XI: Guaita; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Gallagher, Hughes, Kouyate; Olise, Edouard, Zaha

Head to Head

The two sides have met 25 times in England’s top flight. Palace have won four times, while there have been seven draws, and Spurs have won fourteen times.

Last five Premier League meetings:

14th September 2019: Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Crystal Palace

26th July 2020: Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

13th December 2020: Crystal Palace 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur

7th March 2021: Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Crystal Palace

11th September 2021: Crystal Palace 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Odds

The betting markets have Spurs as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Tottenham to win: 4/6

Draw: 14/5

Palace to win: 4/1

Prediction

These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.

Conte needs a win to help their push for a top four finish but Palace battered 3-0 earlier this season so it won’t be easy.

Prediction: Spurs 3-1 Palace

