Aston Villa vs Chelsea Live Stream: How to Watch, Team News, Head to Head, Odds, Prediction and Everything You Need to Know

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Aston Villa face Chelsea in the Premier League today and we have all the information you need to know ahead of kick-off.

The two sides are having very decent seasons as Thomas Tuchel is helping Chelsea battle for the top four while Steven Gerrard has revitalised Villa and they are climbing up the table.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast over December 2021, we will start to see the Premier League table shape up, and it is crucial that teams pick up some big wins during the festive period.

With the two sides having a lot of attacking talent, we hope we are treated to a very entertaining spectacle when they meet in the big game.

Here is all you need to know about Villa vs Chelsea:

Date & Time

Aston Villa and Chelsea will play on Sunday 26th December 2021 at Villa Park. The Boxing Day match will start at 5:30pm UK time.

How To Watch

Football fans in England who cannot attend the game will be over the moon to hear that Aston Villa vs Chelsea will be televised live on Sky Sports. Coverage will start from 4:30pm.

Live Stream

If you are looking to live stream the Premier League match, you can do so via the Sky Sports streaming service or with your NOW TV subscription.

Team News

Gerrard has had to deal with a Covid hit squad lately, whilst they also have some injuries. Nine players are out or being assessed including Ashley Young and Marvelous Nakamba. Gerrard will also miss the game due to testing positive.

Chelsea have also had a lot of issues and still managed to defeat Brentford in the Carabao Cup midweek despite this. Players like Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have been missing, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek is currently injured.

Predicted Villa XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; McGinn, Luiz, Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Young

Predicted Chelsea XI: Mendy; Chalobah, Silva, Rudgier; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Kante, Mount; Pulisic

Head to Head

The two sides have met 53 times in England’s top flight. Villa have won 13 times, while there have been 13 draws, and Chelsea have won 27 times.

Last five Premier League meetings:

4th December 2019: Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

21st June 2020: Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

28th December 2020: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa

23rd May 2021 Aston Villa 2-1 Chelsea

11th September 2021: Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa

Odds

The betting markets have Chelsea as the strong favourites, and expectedly so.

Villa to win: 17/4

Draw: 11/4

Chelsea to win: 4/6

Prediction

These two sides are needing to pick up three points in the Premier League and it should be an entertaining spectacle.

With Tuchel needing a win to help their push for a first place finish, Chelsea will be all guns blazing but it won’t be easy.



Prediction: Villa 1-2 Chelsea

You can find all of the latest Football news right here at GiveMeSport

News Now - Sport News