Tottenham transfer news: Fabio Paratici urged to sign player Spurs 'crave so badly'

Tottenham Hotspur need to sign a new playmaker in either January or the summer transfer window, according to Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge.

The club did not manage to sign a new No.10 in the summer, with Fabio Paratici, the club's Managing Director of Football, spearheading their recruitment.

What's the latest with Spurs?

Tottenham have been in thoroughly decent form in the Premier League under manager Antonio Conte.

Spurs drew 2-2 with Liverpool at the weekend, a result that has left them seventh in the Premier League table, six points off fourth-placed Arsenal.

Spurs do have three games in hand, though, after fixtures against Burnley, Brighton and Hove Albion, and Leicester City were postponed.

The clash with the Clarets fell victim to snow while the latter two were postponed due to outbreaks of COVID.

Spurs have not actually lost in the league under Conte, drawing with both Everton and Liverpool and beating Leeds United, Brentford, and Norwich City.

With the January window looming, it will be intriguing to see how Spurs look to strengthen under the stewardship of both Conte and Paratici.

The Athletic has reported that Spurs will be looking for both a striker and an attack-minded right wing-back.

But Bridge believes that the club need to sign a new No.10 too.

What did Bridge say?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, Bridge was asked what kind of player he would like Spurs to sign.

He said: “That’s the 10, that’s the guy who will be the link between the midfield and the forward line, which Tottenham have really missed and they crave so badly now.

"I know it’s not easy but there’s got to be something out there.”

Do Spurs need a playmaker?

Absolutely.

The club lost Christian Eriksen in January of last year, as he departed to join Inter Milan, and have missed his ability to split defences.

The players with the most assists at the club this season are Son Heung-Min, Lucas Moura, and Sergio Reguilon, who have three each thus far.

In 2020/21, there were only two players who provided 10 or more assists: Harry Kane and Son. The former had 14 assists to his name while the latter had 10.

The next most productive assister was Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg with four.

Bringing in a player who can genuinely link midfield and attack and split defences in two, allowing those further forward to shoot on goal, has to be a priority for Paratici across the next few transfer windows.

It is the missing piece of Conte's jigsaw.

