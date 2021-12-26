Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Given his scoring ratio of more than a goal a game for current side Borussia Dortmund, it's not hard to see why Europe's top clubs are keen to land Norwegian striker Erling Haaland - with Manchester City recently named by the player's agent, Mino Raiola, as a potential destination for his client.

Raiola touted City - alongside Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona - as the leading candidates to secure Haaland's signature.

A release clause in the 21-year-old's contract will reportedly become active at the end of June, allowing him to depart the Bundesliga outfit for a fee of around £64 million.

For a player who has notched an insane 76 goals in 74 games since joining Dortmund in December 2019, that figure represents a huge bargain.

Man City reportedly make 'serious enquiries' over Haaland

Per Spanish outlet Sport, City have already made "serious" enquiries about bringing the striker to the Etihad.

Having failed in their efforts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer, Pep Guardiola's side appear understandably keen not to miss out on a top-class frontman for the second year in succession, particularly with Spain international Ferran Torres on the verge of joining Barcelona.

However, while Haaland's transfer fee might be very reasonable in the circumstances, City are said to have internal concerns over the size of his salary demands. Overall, though, it is believed that the club has the financial muscle" to get a deal done.

Naturally, Haaland is not going to be short of options once his release clause kicks in, which will no doubt have played a part in City making their intentions known early.

Barcelona are also cited in the report as being interested in acquiring Haaland's services. That said, the financial problems at Camp Nou have become abundantly clear over the last year - and their expected signing of Torres will only add to their commitments in that area.

With Real Madrid seemingly focused on a move for Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, City could well now be in pole position to sign Haaland if reports are to be believed.

Local rivals Manchester United are also closely monitoring Haaland, although the Old Trafford club's uneasy relationship with 'superagent' Raiola might give City an edge.

