Aston Villa transfer news: 'Worry' over £29m star who's 'one of the best in world football'

Journalist Luke Hatfield has admitted the outstanding performances of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez are ‘a little bit of a worry,’ but he’s confident Steven Gerrard can ‘keep the group together’.

The 29-year-old has been in fabulous form since arriving at Villa Park for £17 million back in 2020, establishing himself as one of the Premier League top shot-stoppers.

What is Martinez’s current situation?

After playing a pivotal part in Arsenal’s FA Cup success during the 2019/20 season, Martinez decided to seek pastures new in order to secure regular game time.

And it proved to be an inspired decision. In his maiden campaign with the Midlands outfit, the 6 foot 3 beast kept 15 clean sheets in his 38 top-flight outings – the third-highest tally in the Premier League.

Martinez’s eye-catching performances at club level earned him a maiden call up to the Argentina national team in June 2021, and he’s wasted no time in cementing his No.1 status for Lionel Scaloni’s charges.

The South American made six appearances in La Albiceleste’s victories Copa America campaign over the summer, saving three penalties in a dramatic semi-final shootout victory over Colombia.

As a result of his magnificent showings on the international stage and at Villa Park, Martinez is now widely accepted as one of football’s top keepers.

However, Hatfield is wary that the £28.8m-rated star could attract admiring glances from some of the sports heavyweight teams.

What has Hatfield said about Martinez?

The former Express & Star reporter admits revealed he’s slightly worried over Martinez’s long-term future, although is hopeful Gerrard can keep his top performers at the club.

Hatfield told GiveMeSport: “Martinez was one which was always kind of a little bit of a worry because of the performances he’s putting in have made him one of the top goalkeepers in world football at the moment.

“But his reaction to the Crystal Palace game when he went over to the fans and kissing the badge. I mean, it shows that players are enjoying playing for Villa at the moment and enjoying their time under Gerrard, so fingers crossed they can keep the group together.”

Could Martinez leave Villa?

Due to his truly exceptional performances, it’s only natural that Martinez has been linked with a move to clubs competing higher up the table and in European competition.

In recent months, the South American has reportedly attracted the attention of Tottenham Hotspur as they continue to search for Huge Lloris’ long-term successor.

But Martinez reiterated his desire to stay at the club in response to the speculation, providing the Villa supporters with hope that he’ll stay loyal for the foreseeable future.

