Newcastle transfer news: Magpies could 'make statement' with January deal for 6 ft 5 star

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Sky Sports journalist Keith Downie insists that Newcastle United would be making a "statement" if they signed Sven Botman from Lille in the January transfer window.

The Magpies have been linked with a potential swoop to sign the defender in recent weeks and Downie believes it would be a fantastic deal for the club to do.

What's the latest with Newcastle?

They are looking for reinforcements as they try to climb the league table.

Eddie Howe's men are currently stuck in the relegation zone and have won just once throughout the season.

They have been emboldened by the fact that the Public Investment Fund have invested in the club, boosting their transfer budget no end.

Botman, who stands at 6 foot 5, has been mentioned as a target as Howe looks to reshape his backline, alongside the likes of Atletico Madrid's Kieran Trippier and Tottenham Hotspur's Joe Rodon.

Botman could reportedly cost as much as £40m in the January transfer window as Lille look to receive the highest possible fee for their defender.

He has been with the Ligue 1 club since 2020 and has made 62 appearances for them in central defence, while also winning nine caps for the Netherlands at U21 level.

Enter giveaway!

What has Downie said?

Speaking to GiveMeSport, the Sky Sports reporter claimed that Botman would be a headline-grabbing acquisition for the Magpies.

He said: “But I think someone like Botman, who looks like he’d be suited to the Premier League, who looks like he’s keen for a move there, it’s been a rapid rise for him in the last year at Lille.

"I think that’s the sort of player that would make a statement, that they’re signing a young up and coming European player who looks like there’s a lot of big clubs after him.”

Liverpool COMEBACK! Hear more on The Football Terrace...

How good is Botman?

The defender is genuinely excellent.

Left-footed centre-backs are remarkably difficult to find in the current market and Botman is posting the kind of numbers that would make the top clubs sit up and take notice.

Per fbref, he is comparable to the likes of Giorgio Chiellini at Juventus and Atletico Madrid's Jose Maria Gimenez in terms of his defensive ability.

He is excellent at carrying the ball, averaging 3.78 progressive passes per game, while attempting 64.95 passes per game. Both of those place him in the top 21 per cent of players in Europe's top five leagues.

1 of 15 Which club did Shay Given start his professional career at? Bolton Wanderers Blackpool Burnley Blackburn Rovers

Total Football Analysis has also claimed that he is an "aerial monster" when it comes to winning headers.

A deal to sign a genuinely left-footed centre-back would undoubtedly improve the club's defence and allow them the ability to have some genuine tactical flexibility.

Newcastle have conceded more goals than any other Premier League club; signing a good defender would be an excellent start to the January transfer window.

News Now - Sport News