It’s always a treat when you tune into the weekend’s football and see Roy Keane on punditry duty.

The former Manchester United captain is pure box office because, unlike some other pundits, he isn’t afraid to be brutally honest with his opinions.

Keane, who turned 50 in August, would love to get back into management but, for now, he will continue to entertain millions of football fans with his no-nonsense analysis.

The Irishman has struck up an unlikely bromance with former Manchester City and England defender Micah Richards over the past two years.

Keane and Richards are at totally opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of their personalities but they clicked early on in their working relationship and haven’t looked back since.

They’ve even filmed a couple of spin-off shows together, including the recent ‘Driving Home for Christmas’ series which, if you haven’t seen it yet, is well worth a watch.

Richards, like us viewers, will laugh at Keane when he’s in full Roy Keane mode. Not all pundits are that brave.

For example, when Aston Villa’s players celebrated avoiding relegation by filming themselves in the dressing room singing Sweet Caroline on their mobile phones in July 2020, Keane’s reaction was priceless.

“It’s why they never win anything,” a stony-faced Keane said, much to Richards’ amusement.

Watch the funny clip here:

Trying to forget what he’d just seen for a moment, Keane added: “Delighted for Dean Smith. Big achievement.

“Celebrations, listen: slightly over the top but good luck to them.”

The winning mentality that Keane still possesses is clear for all to see.

