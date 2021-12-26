Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Danny Drinkwater's £35 million switch from Leicester to Chelsea in September 2017 has to go down as one of the worst deals in Premier League history.

Still under contract at Stamford Bridge today, the now 31-year-old has managed just 12 first-team appearances for the Blues in the English top-flight, providing only a solitary goal.

In fairness, a chunk of Drinkwater's four years with the club have been spent out on loan. The midfielder, capped three times by England, has had temporary spells with the likes of Burnley, Aston Villa and Turkish Super Lig outfit Kasımpaşa. He is currently on loan to Championship side Reading.

Last year, in between his time with Villa and his spell in Turkey, Drinkwater was asked to train with the Chelsea U23s.

Blues boss at the time Frank Lampard was seemingly keen for the club's young prospects to get an opportunity to benefit from Drinkwater's experience - as well as giving the player himself some valuable minutes on the pitch.

However, during the latter stages of a Premier League 2 match against Tottenham in December 2020, Drinkwater couldn't possibly have set a worse example for his teammates.

After being on the receiving end of a meaty challenge from Spurs midfielder Alfie Devine, Drinkwater completely lost his head, kicking out at the 16-year-old in retaliation.

It was a crazy decision for an experienced professional to make - and tempers immediately flared among both camps, resulting in a mass brawl.

You can check out the incident for yourself below.

Video: Moment of madness from Danny Drinkwater sparks brawl during Chelsea U23 match

Granted, Devine's initial challenge itself was a poor one, but former Premier League winner Drinkwater should have known better than to react as he did.

Once order had been restored between the two camps, both players involved were given their marching orders.

What could have been a chance for Drinkwater to prove himself to Chelsea coaches turned into a complete nightmare over the course of a few crazy moments.

It probably won't surprise you to hear that he hasn't pulled on a Chelsea shirt in a competitive game since.

