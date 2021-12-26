Women's football quiz: How well do you remember these moments from 2021?

Once you have subscribed we will use the email you provided to send you the newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of the newsletter email.

Another year of women's football has gifted us with record breaking achievements, iconic moments, and viral clips.

From the long-awaited 2020 Olympics to an historic Champions League final, the sport has continued to rise into the spotlight.

But how much do you remember of 2021?

Whether you're a lifelong women's football fan, a casual follower, or just looking to test your memory of another jam-packed year of sport, why not try out your knowledge of the women's game with this GiveMeSport Women quiz of the year.

Don't forget to let us know how you did in the comments and be sure to keep up to date with everything surrounding women's sport right here on our website.

1 of 20 Chelsea won the Women's Super League in May, but how many league titles do they now have? 2 3 4 5

